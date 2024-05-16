Irvington HS track teams give great efforts at Super Essex Conference championships

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls track and field teams gave great efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships on Saturday, May 11, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

In the boys team standings, IHS took fifth place. Seton Hall Prep won the team title.

In the girls team standings, IHS took fifth place with 37 points. Montclair won the team title.

The IHS girls were led by senior Nouseline Georges, who won the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles.

The following are their top-six finishes in each event:

IHS girls

Georges took first place in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.09 seconds.

Georges took first place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.34, while sophomore Sharifa Trocard took fifth place in the same event at 1:09.79.

Trocard took second place in the 400-meter dash in 59.42.

The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 4 minutes, 12.57 seconds.

Junior Jennifer Otasowie took sixth place in the triple jump at 31 feet, 2 inches.

IHS boys

Senior Marvens Gracien took sixth place in the high jump at 5-6.

Photos Courtesy of Barnes Reid