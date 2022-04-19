Irvington HS track teams impress; qualify for New Balance Outdoor Nationals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys track-and-field team defeated Columbia, 81-69, on Monday, April 11, at home in the team’s first dual meet of the season.

The IHS boys and girls team participated in the East Brunswick Invitational on Saturday, April 16, at Carl Sandburg Middle School in Old Bridge.

On the boys side, the 110-meter shuttle hurdle relay team of Jaheim Burke, Emmanuel Dessein, Matthew Dessein and Thadeus Benoit took first place in 1:06.63.

The 800-meter relay team of Nasir Addison, Adon Shuler, Geraldy Volcy and Cashieve Blair took sixth place in 1:35.7.The same quartet took fifth place in the 1,000-meter sprint relay.

Blair, Addison, Famah Toure and Shuler took fifth place in the 4×100 relay.

On the girls side, the 800-meter sprint medley relay team of Anaika Bazile, Shanelle Vilson, Nouseline Georges and Nalanie Clement took sixth place.

The same quartet took sixth place in the 1,000-meter Swedish relay.

According to IHS boys head coach Marvin Hawkins, both teams qualified for the New Balance Outdoor Nationals for the 800 and 1000 sprint medleys, which will be held June 16-19 at Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens