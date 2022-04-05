Irvington HS track teams to host Columbia in the season opener

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls track-and-field teams will open the season at home on Monday, April 11, against Columbia.
Marvin Hawkins and Barnes Reid are the longtime head coaches for the boys and girls teams, respectively. Last spring, the boys team won the state North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3, championship. This season, Irvington has moved up to Group 4.
Here is the rest of the schedule:
- April 16: East Brunswick Invitational.
- April 20: at West Orange.
- April 23: Morris County FAT Invitational.
- April 25: vs. East Orange.
- April 28-30: Penn Relays, Philadelphia, Pa.
- May 3: vs. Livingston.
- May 6: Essex County Relays.
- May 10: at Seton Hall Prep, with Payne Tech.
- May 13 or 14: Super Essex Conference championships.
- May 19-20: Essex County championships.
- June 3-4: State sectionals.
- June 10-11: State group championships.
- June 18: State Meet of Champions.
- June 16-19: New Balance Nationals Outdoor.
