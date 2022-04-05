Irvington HS track teams to host Columbia in the season opener

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls track-and-field teams will open the season at home on Monday, April 11, against Columbia.

Marvin Hawkins and Barnes Reid are the longtime head coaches for the boys and girls teams, respectively. Last spring, the boys team won the state North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3, championship. This season, Irvington has moved up to Group 4.

Here is the rest of the schedule: