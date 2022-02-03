Irvington HS wrestler Justin Evans–Jenkins wins ECT title

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School wrestling team, which affectionately refers to itself as Pin City, enjoyed an impressive showing at the Essex County Tournament held at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The Blue Knights finished in fourth place in the team standings out of 22 teams. Irvington had 132 team points. West Essex won the team title with 274. Livingston took second place with 265 points, and Seton Hall Prep took third place with 197 points.

Justin Evans-Jenkins, a senior standout football lineman who signed with the University of Nebraska in December, won the 285-pound weight class to lead the Blue Knights. Evans-Jenkins pinned Caldwell’s Anthony Perosio in 58 seconds in the final.

Isaiah Augustin, a senior, took second place in the 190-pound weight class for Irvington. In the final, Augstin dropped a 5-3 decision to Livingston’s Vincent Militello.

The Blue Knights had other strong runs.

Lensley Therlonge, a senior, took third place in the 215-pound weight class with a 20-1 technical fall over Orange’s Berlinski Israel.

Jayson Turner, a junior, placed third in the 138-pound weight class with a forfeit win over Millburn’s Bertan Kurtsoy.

Markel Simeon took fourth place in the 150-pound weight class, losing to Caldwell’s Ian Flanagan by a 13-3 major decision in the third-place consolation.

Zaahmir Anderson, a junior, pinned Livingston’s Rory Subarsky in 5:31 to finish in fifth place in the 157-pound weight class.

Demo Clenord, a junior, took eighth place in the 165-pound weight class.

It was the first ECT final since 2020. Last year’s ECT was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team scores: West Essex, 274 points; Livingston, 265 points; Seton Hall Prep, 197 points; Irvington, 132 points; Caldwell, 111.5 points; Verona, 106 points; Millburn, 104 points; Bloomfield, 96 points; St. Benedict’s Prep, 72.5 points; Belleville, 68 points; West Orange, 51 points; Columbia, 48 points; East Side, 43 points; Glen Ridge, 42 points; Montclair, 42 points; Cedar Grove, 37.5 points; Orange, 20 points; Nutley, 17 points; Barringer, 11 points; Newark Academy, 10 points; Newark Collegiate, 5 points; East Orange Campus, 0 points.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens