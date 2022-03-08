Irvington HS wrestlers Lensley Therlonge and Justin Evans-Jenkins end great runs at AC

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School seniors Justin Evans-Jenkins and Lensley Therlonge gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state individual championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Thursday and Friday, March 3 and 4.

The two were the lone IHS representatives in the championships, which consisted of the top four finishers in each weight class from each of the eight regionals in the state.

Therlonge was seeded 24th in the 215-pound weight class. He lost both of his matches. In the first round, he was pinned by Nicholas Burns, of Raritan, in 1:40. On Friday, Therlonge dropped an 8-1 decision to Mohamed Abdelatty, of Lawrence, in the first-round wrestlebacks.

Evans-Jenkins was the 17th seed in the 285-pound weight class. In the first round, he dropped a tough 2-1 decision to No. 16 seed Christian Steensen, of Marlboro.

On Friday, Evans-Jenkins pinned No. 32 seed Jack Tierney, of Seton Hall Prep, in 3:23 in the first-round wrestlebacks but lost to No. 15 seed Ty Eldred, of Kittatinny, by a 3-1 decision, in the second-round wrestlebacks to end his run.

Evans-Jenkins had a great season, in which he won the Essex County Tournament title, and took second in the NJSIAA’s District 13 tournament and second at the Region 4 tournament.

Therlonge took third place at the ECT, second place at the district tournament and third place at the regionals.

Evans-Jenkins and Therlonge were key players for the IHS football team that won the state sectional and regional championships this past fall. They will continue their football careers in college. Evans-Jenkins signed with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Therlonge signed with American International College, in Springfield, Mass.

Photos Courtesy of Nesbit Digital