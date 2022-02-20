Irvington HS wrestling team has good showing at District 13 tournament

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School wrestling team enjoyed a good showing at the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 13, tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Millburn High School.

The Blue Knights finished fourth overall out of nine teams.

Junior Jayson Turner, and seniors Lensley Therlonge and Justin Evans-Jenkins each finished in second place, and junior Demo Clenord and senior Isaiah Augustin each finished in third place in their respective weight classes.

The five IHS wrestlers advanced to the Region 3 tournament to be held at West Orange High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26.

Here are their district results:

Finals:

138-pound weight class: Daniel DeLusant, North Hunterdon, pinned Turner, 1:30.

215: Brendan Raley, North Hunterdon, major-decisioned Therlonge, 11-0.

285: Liam Akers, North Hunterdon, pinned Evans-Jenkins, 4:35.

Third-place consolations:

165: Clenord major-decisioned Freddy Gabin, Elizabeth, 9-1.

190: Augustin decisioned Austin Tilton, Rahway, 5-3.