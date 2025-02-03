Irvington HS girls wrestling team takes second place at Essex County Tournament

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls wrestling team finished in second place overall at the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Essex County College in Newark.

Aaliyah Gordon Burke won the 138-pound weight class title to lead the Blue Knights. In the final, she pinned Alexa Fastov, of Newark Academy, in 3 minutes, 35 seconds.

Also for Irvington, Diamond Cloud, at 107 pounds; Rochelle Phillips, 120; and Morgan Tate, 126, each took second place; and Amani Gosier, 132; and Nevaeh Smith-McBride, 185, each took third place.