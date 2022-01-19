Irvington HS wrestling team wins Rumble in the Pines title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School wrestling team, under head coach Kyle Steele, captured the 2022 Rumble in the Pines tournament championship at Lakewood High School on Sunday, Jan. 16.

The Blue Knights, who refer to themselves as “Pin City.” were led by gold medalists Jayson Turner, Justin Evans-Jenkins, Zaahmir Anderson, Demo Clenord and Lensley Therlonge. The Blue Knights also had Markel Simeon and Isaiah Augustin as finalists, while Rayvon Wilson, Lorvey Toupuissant, Jachai Littlejohn, Stanley Corneille and Jason Desir all placed in their weight classes.

The Blue Knights will gear up for the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 26 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Photos of Irvington vs. Millburn, Courtesy of Felica Laguerre Owens.

Irvington lost to MIllburn, 36-33, for its first loss of the season to move to 3-1.

Photo of team at tournament, Courtesy of Kyle Steele/IHS head coach