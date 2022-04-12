Irvington volleyball coach/teacher Paul Tortorella named Teacher Who Rocks award recipient

Above, Paul Tortorella, the head coach of the Irvington boys and girls volleyball teams, has been involved with Play Unified, an after-school program for students with developmental and physical disabilities funded by the Special Olympics.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Paul Tortorella, the head coach of the Irvington High School boys and girls volleyball teams, has been named a recipient of the 2022 Teachers Who Rock award, which is presented by the New Jersey Education Association and WDHA 105.5 FM.

Tortorella has been a physical education teacher at University Middle School for 12 years. During the pandemic, he offered to teach multiple extra virtual classes due to staff shortages. He feels strongly that children benefit from being physically active, and that PE provides an outlet for students who may be struggling mentally or emotionally. He is dedicated to making the school setting a safe haven for students, where they can engage in physical activity, socialize, and improve their sense of self.

“We have so many students who are going through profound situations at home and socially since the pandemic started,” Tortorella said. “These young people were at home on virtual instruction for over a year and didn’t get to see their friends in person, and may have experienced the death of a loved one. If I can make their lives better in a PE setting, it’s my obligation to do so.”

Prior to the pandemic, Tortorella was involved with Play Unified, an after-school program funded by the Special Olympics for students with developmental and physical disabilities. During the pandemic, he continued his involvement with Play Unified. From March 2020 to April 2021, Tortorella met with Play Unified students virtually multiple times per week to implement physical activity lessons. When Irvington students came back to campus in April 2021, Tortorella was instrumental in ensuring that the annual Irvington Play Unified Day went on. In May 2021, Tortorella and his Play Unified athletes competed in the one-day event.

“This is the one day where our exceptional students are allowed to showcase their talents and growth,” said Tortorella. “They didn’t get this opportunity in 2020 due to the pandemic. I wanted to have the students have the opportunity in 2021, and I’m grateful it was allowed.”

Tortorella, or “Coach Tort,” as he is known in the Irvington schools, has served as the head girls varsity volleyball coach at IHS since 2015. In that time, Coach Tort has earned one conference title, in 2017, and six state playoff berths.

Coach Tort has also been the head varsity boys volleyball since 2019. When the NJSIAA canceled the girls volleyball season in fall 2020, Coach Tort agreed to fill in as the assistant boys soccer coach at IHS, after another assistant was unable to coach due to the pandemic. That season, Coach Tort helped the Irvington boys soccer team win the Super Essex Conference championship, and the team made it to the state semifinals.

Coach Tort currently serves as the assistant varsity girls basketball coach, as he agreed to fill in at the last minute after another coach resigned. This is yet another example of how committed Coach Tort is to improving the lives of the students of Irvington.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens