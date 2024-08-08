CORRECTED: Irvington youth look up to Notre Dame football player/Irvington HS grad Adon Shuler

IRVINGTON, NJ — Before getting ready to play football in his sophomore year at the University of Notre Dame, Adon Shuler took the time to visit his hometown of Irvington and speak with members of the Irvington Golden Knights youth football program on July 25 at Orange Avenue Park in Irvington.

Shuler, a 2023 Irvington High School graduate, is a 6-foot, 200-pound safety. In his junior season in the fall 2021, he helped the IHS Blue Knights capture their first state sectional championship, as they defeated Middletown South, 28-13, at home to win the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state title. The Blue Knights went on to capture the North, Group 4 regional championship with a 19-14 victory over Northern Highlands in the final at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium to cap an 11-2 season. In the win over Northern Highlands, Shuler scored on a 45-yard punt return in the first quarter to give Irvington a 6-0 lead. Defensively on the season, he posted 80 tackles, six interceptions and three forced fumbles.

The following year, Shuler was named All-State as he posted 103 tackles and three interceptions to lead IHS to an 8-3 playoff campaign. He was ranked in the top five in the state among senior high school players. He also played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Shuler played in five games as a freshman last year for the Fighting Irish, posting six total tackles (four solo).

Notre Dame, one of the most storied college football programs, opens the season Aug. 31 at Texas A&M. They are coming off a 10-3 season, capped by a 40-8 win over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

Photo Courtesy of Don Shuler

Editor’s note: Adon Shuler’s graduating year at Irvington High School is corrected.