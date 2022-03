IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior Cashieve Blair posted a good effort at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state indoor track-and-field Meet of Champions at the John Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River on Saturday, March 5.

Blair took ninth place out of 20 runners in the finals of the boys 200-meter dash in a time of 22.98 seconds.

Photo Courtesy of Marvin Hawkins/IHS track coach