Irvington’s Jean Pierre Valencia dominates to improve his record to 3-0 as a professional

CARTERET, NJ — Jean Pierre Valencia closed his first year as a professional boxer on a strong note, defeating DePriest Johnson by unanimous decision on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Carteret Performing Arts Center in Carteret.

The 25-year-old from Irvington earned the victory in their four-round junior middleweight fight on all three judges’ cards by the scores of 40-35. Valencia started the fight with a big statement, dropping the durable southpaw from Houston, Texas, with a left hook toward the end of round one. Valencia never let up on the pressure, banging away to the body and head of his opponent, who was forced to retreat for most of the bout.

The win boosts Valencia’s record to 3-0 (two knockouts), providing Valencia with plenty of ring experience after his first two opponents failed to get out of the first round.

The 33-year-old Johnson, who has never been knocked out as a professional or amateur, drops to 2-4 as a pro. Johnson had been a respectable amateur boxer, having lost a close, split decision to national champion and current unbeaten pro Giovanni Marquez in 2019. Prior to facing Valencia, he had never been knocked down.

“I’m glad that we were able to give a tremendous show to the fans. I felt like a superstar when I walked out into the arena, with so many fans cheering and the music blasting. I always want to give my fans a reason to get excited,” said Valencia, who was born in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, and raised in Barcelona, Spain.

Ryan Songalia, who is Valencia’s head trainer and co-manager, alongside Chris Murphy, felt the experience was exactly what Valencia needed in his career.

“I am elated with Jean Pierre’s performance on Saturday night,” Songalia said. “He learned one of the most important things that a boxer needs to know, which is that you aren’t going to knock everyone out. He showed that he can make adjustments mid-fight, that he can sustain his attack over the four-round distance, and that he won’t become frustrated when his opponent refuses to engage. This was a crucial step toward building him into a top contender and world champion.”

Valencia is expected to return to the ring on Feb. 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, which was the site of his first-round knockout win over Cody Jenkins in October.

Valencia was a decorated amateur champion prior to turning professional, having won a bronze medal at the 2023 National Golden Gloves, in addition to winning a New Jersey Golden Gloves title, two New Jersey Diamond Gloves titles and the New York Boxing Tournament title