Irvington’s Kyshir Desir to play in Phil Simms North/South All-Star Football Classic

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School running back Kyshir Desir has been selected to participate in the 42nd Phil Simms New Jersey North/South All-Star Football Classic on Sunday, June 11, at Kean University in Union.

The all-star game features some of the best senior high school football players in the state.

Desir made first team All-Super Football Conference—Freedom White Division honors and second-team All-Essex County, Groups 4, 5 and Non-Public, as selected by the divisional and county coaches, while leading the IHS Blue Knights to an 8-3 record last fall.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens