Jaden Pearson leads Irvington HS boys basketball team past West Side

IRVINGTON, NJ — Senior guard Jaden Pearson scored 17 points to lead a balanced attack and the Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated Newark West Side, 66-57, Saturday, Jan. 6, at West Side.

Senior forward Keon Sampson, senior forward-guard Corey Pearson and senior forward DJ Mangan each had 10 points; sophomore guard Jazmir Taylor had 8 points; senior guard Sheik Sheriff had 7 and Jayden Bermudez had 4 for the Blue Knights, who improved to 5-4 in this Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game.

In earlier action, Irvington lost to Newark Tech, 88-68, on Thursday, Jan. 4, at home in a SEC-Liberty Division game.