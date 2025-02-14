Jazmir Taylor’s 24 lead Irvington HS boys basketball team to win

IRVINGTON, NJ — Junior guard Jazmir Taylor scored 24 points, making four 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and four assists to lead the Irvington High School boys basketball team to a 73-65 home win over Rahway on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Senior forward/center Jordan Ogbewele had 13 points and six rebounds; junior guard Jayden Bermudez had 10 points, 11 rebounds, two rebounds and two steals; junior guard/forward Amari Harper had nine points and five rebounds; sophomore guard/forward Penosky Pierre had six points and two rebounds; senior Cedric Raymond posted four points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots; and Joshua Anderson had three points for the Blue Knights.

IHS fell to Millburn, 67-61, on Thursday, Feb. 6, in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game at Millburn. Taylor had 27 points, Bermudez had 16, junior guard Toby Lewis netted nine and Raymond added six.

The Blue Knights rallied in the fourth quarter, out-scoring Millburn, 27-15, but the comeback fell short.

IHS lost to Westfield, 47-45, on Saturday, Feb. 8, at home to move to 12-10 on the season.

The Blue Knights will visit North Star Academy on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. and visit Montclair on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m.