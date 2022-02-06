Longtime cheer coach to be inducted into Irvington HS Athletic Hall

IRVINGTON, NJ —Veleria Brown-Garner is in the 2022 Irvington High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

She has been the head cheerleader coach at Irvington High School for more than 37 years.

In this capacity, she has overseen the varsity cheerleaders in preparation and performances at numerous high school games, events and competitions. Her teams have won trophies for their performances at competitions.

Her cheer teams have always been known for their class and athletic ability — such as doing Russian splits — on the field. They support the varsity football team in the fall and the varsity basketball team at home and away games in the winter season. Brown-Garner is also a recently retired but dedicated master math teacher.

Brown-Garner was also awarded the school’s 2011 Community Appreciation Award for her dedication and commitment to the Irvington student-athletes and the athletic department.

Over the last 37 years, Brown-Garner has received numerous other awards for her tireless, capable, and unselfish efforts in Irvington athletic programs, games, and parades.

Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid