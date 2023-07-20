New Irivington HS head coaches named for girls soccer, girls volleyball

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School will have two new head coaches this fall. Both coaches are also head coaches of other IHS teams.

Jenna Weiss has been named the head coach of the girls soccer team. Weiss is also the current longtime head coach of the IHS softball team that shared the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division championship with St. Vincent this spring.

Myles Hart, the head coach of the IHS bowling team in the winter season, is the new head coach of the girls volleyball team. Hart led the boys bowling team to a second-place finish behind Montclair in the SEC–American Division, which is the top division in the conference. In 2022, Hart guided the IHS girls bowling team to a second-place finish at the Essex County Tournament.

The girls soccer team went 7-7-2 overall last season, while the girls volleyball team hopes to improve on last year’s 9-11 overall mark.