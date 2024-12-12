New Irvington HS indoor track coach excited about teams’ potential

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School first-year indoor boys and girls track and field head coach Dwayne Cox is looking forward to the season this winter.

The following is a Q&A with Cox:

Q: What are your impressions of the boys and girls teams so far?

Cox: We’ve had an incredible start to the season with a record-breaking turnout of 70 athletes. (Assistant) coach Barnes Reid, a 46-year veteran of our program, confirms that this is the largest team in a decade. The enthusiasm and potential are truly exciting.

Q: Who will be the key leaders of the teams?

Cox: We’re fortunate to have a strong core of talented athletes. Junior Sharifa Trocard will undoubtedly lead our girls team, building on her impressive performance in last year’s North 2, Group 4 sectional 400m. Other key contributors include Rehanna Vergeon, Jada Jemison and Belouna Dieujuste in sprints and hurdles. On the boys’ side, Joiner Illys and Seon Smith will anchor our sprints and mid-distance events, respectively. We’re also excited to welcome several talented football players who are transitioning to track.

Q: What are your goals and expectations for the teams?

Cox: Our immediate goal is to establish a strong presence in Essex County, particularly with our talented girls team. We aim to build on last year’s performance and make significant strides in both boys’ and girls’ competitions.

Cox has an extensive coaching background. Among the schools he has coached are St. Benedict’s Prep, Paterson Kennedy, Kent Place, now-defunct Paterson Catholic and West Catholic, in Philadelphia.

He also has coached numerous All-Americans and national champions.