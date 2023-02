IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls indoor track-and-field team finished in 10th place overall with eight points at the Essex County Indoor Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Nouseline Georges, a junior, took third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.86 seconds and took fifth place in the 400-meter run in 1 minute, 03.02 seconds to lead the IHS Blue Knights.