Nouseline Georges leads Irvington HS girls track team at Essex County Championships

Irvington sophomore Sharifa Trocard, left, and senior Nouseline Georges beam as they show their medals from the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships earlier this season.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Nouseline Georges won the 400-meter hurdles to lead the Irvington High School girls track and field team at the Essex County Championships on Thursday and Friday, May 16-17, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Georges, a senior, clocked 1 minute, 05.61 seconds. 

IHS sophomore Sharifa Trocard took eighth place in the same event in 1:09.44.

In the 400-meter dash, Trocard took third place in 59.39 seconds and Georges took ninth place in 1:01.13.

The IHS girls 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place. The runners were Goerges, sophomore Rehanna Vergeon, freshman Ameena Abdul-Karim and Trocard.

The IHS girls finished seventh in the overall team standings.

