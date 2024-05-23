Nouseline Georges leads Irvington HS girls track team at Essex County Championships

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — Nouseline Georges won the 400-meter hurdles to lead the Irvington High School girls track and field team at the Essex County Championships on Thursday and Friday, May 16-17, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Georges, a senior, clocked 1 minute, 05.61 seconds.

IHS sophomore Sharifa Trocard took eighth place in the same event in 1:09.44.

In the 400-meter dash, Trocard took third place in 59.39 seconds and Georges took ninth place in 1:01.13.

The IHS girls 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place. The runners were Goerges, sophomore Rehanna Vergeon, freshman Ameena Abdul-Karim and Trocard.

The IHS girls finished seventh in the overall team standings.