IRVINGTON, NJ — Pictured, the Irvington High School girls basketball team is shown competing against Ferris High School of Jersey City on Dec. 11 at home in a preseason scrimmage.

The Blue Knights defeated Newark East Side, 51-28, in the season opener at home on Dec. 14.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens