Ralph C. Steele’s legacy honored by Irvington community

IRVINGTON —Decades ago, Ralph C. Steele founded the Irvington Golden Knights youth football and cheerleading program, with the main goal of providing an outlet for children.

Steele also was a big supporter of Irvington High School athletics, serving as a public address announcer for countless football and basketball games over the years.

One of the former Golden Knights and IHS players who was influenced by Steele was Raheem Morris, the new Atlanta Falcons head coach of the National Football League.

Steele, who died in March 2023, was an inspiration to many people in the community, which paid tribute to him on Sunday morning, June 23, as the IHS sports complex was named in his honor.

A big crowd was on hand at the IHS gymnasium for the Ralph C. Steele Sports Complex dedication ceremony. Friends, family members, alumni, and current IHS and Golden Knights football players, coaches and cheerleaders packed the gymnasium that was festooned with blue and white balloons. A picture of Ralph C. Steele was displayed on a makeshift stage in the center of the floor.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-jJnOzlXTQ

Reggie Torrain, the master of ceremonies, pointed out a few members in the audience who were influenced by Steele. They included IHS graduate and current Hillside HS head football coach Barris Grant, who has led the Union County school to three state sectional championships. Grant’s brother, Darnell Grant, an IHS graduate, a former longtime IHS head football coach and current West Orange HS head coach, also was in attendance. Darnell Grant led WOHS to its first state sectional title in 2022.

Among the dignitaries who spoke during the ceremony were members of Steele’s family – his wife, Cathy Steele, and his sons, Ken “Doc” Steele and Kyle Steele, who both coached football with their father for the Golden Knights.

“He truly, truly loved Irvington,” said Cathy Steele to the audience. She also mentioned that the name of the football field will remain “Mathews Field.”

The Steele brothers, graduates of IHS, shared stories and the lessons they learned from their father. Kyle Steele also is the current IHS girls tennis head coach, wrestling head coach and girls flag football head coach.

Other speakers included Irvington Superintendent April Vauss; Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss, April’s wife; Irvington Council President Jamillah Beasley, IHS Principal Darnel Mangan, IHS rising senior and linebacker Jachai Littlejohh, former IHS head football coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, IHS Athletic Director Troy Bowers and clergyman Ronnie Hickman Sr., whose son, Ronnie Hickman, completed his rookie season as a safety with the Cleveland Browns of the NFL. Ralph C. Steele, coincidentally, also was an avid fan of the Browns.

They all spoke of Ralph C. Steele’s tremendous impact on their lives and in the community.

Bowers, also an IHS alum, spoke of how Ralph C. Steele was always accessible and approachable. Pierre, who stepped down at the end of last season after eight stellar seasons at the helm, appreciated Ralph C. Steele’s constant support and said, “It was a blessing to spend time with coach Steele.” Pierre coached the Blue Knights to their first state sectional title in 2021 and was named the state Coach of the Year for that season.

At the end of the ceremony, a ribbon-cutting took place near one of the gym’s doors that lead to the outside of the complex. A painting of the sign, “Ralph C. Steele Sports Complex Matthews Field” was unveiled on the wall of the concession stand.

In an interview with the Irvington Herald following the end of the ceremony, Hassan Williams, the current 10U coach of the Golden Knights, who wore a Golden Knights hat and T-shirt, talked about how Ralph C. Steele served as a “father figure to him.” and that he always tried to mimic him as a coach.

Indeed, Ralph C. Steele’s legacy will truly live forever at IHS, inspiring current and future athletes.

Photos and videos by Joe Ragozzino