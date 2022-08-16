Reigning sectional and regional champion Irvington HS football team gets ready for the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The reigning state sectional and regional champion Irvington High School football team is getting ready for the season.

The Blue Knights will kick off the season at Woodbridge on Friday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.

Under seventh-year head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, the Blue Knights won their first state sectional championship last season when they defeated Middletown South, 28-13, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championship game at IHS. The Blue Knights then defeated Section 1, Group 4 champion Northern Highlands, 19-14, in the NJSIAA’s North Group 4 region championship game at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium to cap an 11-2 season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jViZ47fCHU

Following the season opener, Irvington will face Millville on Friday, Sept. 2, at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium at 8 p.m. in a matchup of last year’s regional champions. Millville is the reigning South Group 4 region champion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43Dp5L8QJZ4

Photos and Video Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens.