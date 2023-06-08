Robeson Football Classic to be held at Belleville on June 13

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 29th Paul Robeson High School Football Classic will be held at Belleville High School on Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m.

This is the first time that the game will not be played at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.

The East team consists of seniors from Essex, Union and Hudson counties. The West team consists of seniors from Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties.

The head coach of the East team will be Orange High School head coach Khalfani Alleyne.

Representing Orange High School will be defensive backs Khy’Ron Hill, Jalen Phillips and Jabril Bridgeman. Representing East Orange Campus High School will be defensive lineman Kymanie Deacon. Representing Irvington High School will be wide receiver Rayvon Wilson and offensive lineman Tyler Wint.

In addition, Bill Norwood, who was the longtime head football coach at now-defunct Clifford Scott High School in East Orange, is one of the inductees of the 2023 class of the Essex County Football Coaches Hall of Fame. The inductees will be honored at the game. The other three inductees are Bloomfield assistant coach Ed Capozzi; Stanley “Tony” Woods, who was a long-time high school assistant football coach at his alma mater, Seton Hall Prep; and Newark West Side and Weequahic; and John Allen, a former head coach at Vailsburg, Essex Catholic and Seton Hall Prep. Vaulsburg and Essex Catholic are defunct.