Sean Agard’s 56 points spark Irvington HS boys basketball team to win

IRVINGTON, NJ — Senior guard Sean Agard scored a whopping 56 points to lead the Irvington High School boys basketball team past BelovED Charter of Jersey City 64-42 on Thursday, Feb. 16, at home in a non-conference game. Agard also had four rebounds. Senior Jason Francois had 3 points with six rebounds, senior guard Savian Raymond had 3 points, senior Renaldo Cambronne had six rebounds, and senior forward Denzel Ruddock had five rebounds and four blocks.

The Blue Knights then defeated Snyder High School of Jersey City 60-58 on Friday, Feb. 17, at home. Agard had 21 points, two rebounds and two steals; junior forward Kordell Philemon had 15 points with four rebounds and two assists; junior guard Sheik Sheriff had 9 points and two steals; Cambronne had 7 points, six rebounds and three assists; junior guard Jaden Pearson had 4 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals; senior forward Famah Toure had 2 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and two assists; and Ruddock had 2 points. Irvington won its third straight game to improve to 19-7 overall on the season.

In earlier action, the Blue Knights defeated Newark East Side High School 62-57 on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at home in a Super Essex Conference crossover game.

The Blue Knights, seeded 10th, were scheduled to visit No. 7 seed Franklin High School in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The victor will face the winner between No. 2 seed Linden High School and No. 15 seed Piscataway High School in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the higher-seeded school. The semifinals are Saturday, Feb. 25, and the final is Monday, Feb. 27, at the higher-seeded schools.