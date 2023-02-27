SHP hockey team defeats Portledge, closes out the regular season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team (8-10-2) closed out its regular season with a 10-3 victory over Portledge at Beaver Dam Sports Club in Locust Valley, N.Y. on Monday, Feb. 13. The Pirates exploded for five goals in the first period. Sophomore William Murray opened the scoring on an assist by junior John Ryan just 2:18 into the match. Senior Rocco Mendoza scored 54 seconds later on assists by juniors Hudson Rocheville and Nicholas Schneider. Senior Owen Waivada scored an unassisted goal 1:06 later. Sophomore Matt Smith scored on an assist by senior Max Downes before Mendoza closed out the period with 1:30 left on an assist by Schneider.

After a scoreless second period, the Pirates outscored Portledge 5-3 in the third period. Schneider scored twice, and Smith, senior Severyn Khomyak, and Mendoza scored goals while Rocheville, Waivada, Mendoza, senior Marko Simcik, and Smith had assists. Sophomore George Cote had 19 saves.

As a No. 10 seed,the Pirates will open the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public tournament with a first-round match against No. 7 seed St. Augustine Prep at Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 3:05 p.m.