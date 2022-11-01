Top-seeded Irvington HS football team defeats Sayreville in playoffs, will host Northern Highlands in the sectional semifinals

IRVINGTON, NJ — The top-seeded Irvington High School football team defeated eighth-seeded Sayreville, 38-7, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state playoffs at the IHS football field on Friday night, Oct. 28.

The Blue Knights, seeking their second straight state sectional championship, will host fourth-seeded and defending champion Northern Highlands in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4, in a rematch of last year’s NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Group 4 championship game won by Irvington. Northern Highlands defeated fifth-seeded Montgomery, 27-12, in the quarterfinals.

Irvington improved to 8-2 on the season with its fourth straight victory. Sayreville fell to 4-5.

In the other semifinal, No. 3 seed Ridge will visit No. 2 seed Ramapo on Nov. 4. Ridge defeated sixth-seeded Roxbury, 52-7, and Ramapo defeated seventh-seeded Woodbridge, 49-19.

Last season, Irvington defeated Northern Highlands, 19-14, in the regional championship game at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway to cap an 11-2 season. In that game, current senior Adon Shuler, committed to Notre Dame, returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to give Irvington a 6-0 lead. Irvington won the North 2, Group 4 championship for its first state sectional title in program history, while Northern Highlands won the North 1, Group 4 title.

This season, the playoffs have added an extra round. The playoffs will end with group state finals.

