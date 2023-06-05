Tosca Blanford-Bynoe, former Irvington HS track champion, named superior court judge

IRVINGTON, NJ — Tosca Blanford-Bynoe, a 1982 Irvington High School graduate who won the girls 100-meter hurdles title at the state track and field Meet of Champions in her senior season, was recently appointed as a superior court judge in Gloucester County.

Blanford-Bynoe was nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy. For the past three-plus decades, she has worked in the state Attorney’s General Office.

Blanford-Bynoe also was a track and field head coach at Willingboro High School from 2001 to 2022, leading the renowned program to numerous championships.

Photo Courtesy of Tosca Blanford-Bynoe