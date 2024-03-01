Troy Bowers named interim IHS athletic director

IRVINGTON, NJ — Troy Bowers, a former standout Irvington High School athlete and later a coach at the school, has been named the interim IHS athletic director.

Bowers was a standout three-sport athlete at Irvington High School. The 1987 IHS graduate lettered in football, basketball and baseball.

He later came back to Irvington and was a physical education teacher at University Middle School and a coach at IHS. He was the IHS head coach for the baseball team and golf team.

Bowers left the Irvington school district last year to become the athletic director at Asbury Park Now, he is back at Irvington, replacing Dr. John Taylor, who stepped down as IHS athletic director at the end of January to take on the same role at Burlington Township.

Bowers also was inducted into the IHS Athletic in 2022.

Photo Courtesy of Troy Bowers