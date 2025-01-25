CHS boys basketball team looks to regroup

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team hopes to get back on track.

The Cougars lost two straight games, falling at Newark Tech, 78-51, on Thursday, Jan. 18, and Montclair, 61-38, on Saturday, Jan. 18, at home, to move to 4-11 on the season.

Sophomore guard Nate Kirby had 22 points and five rebounds, and senior forward Earl Hart had 13 points and five rebounds against Newark Tech. Senior forward Jude Brantley had six points, senior guard Jerry Browne had five points and eight rebounds, and junior guard Jayvon Rogers had four points for CHS.

Rogers scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds, and Kirby had nine points, five rebounds and four assists against Montclair. Browne also had eight points and eight rebounds and sophomore guard Zach Alexander had five points.

In previous action, CHS defeated Newark West Side, 71-46, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at home. Rogers had 20 points, four rebounds and four assists; Kirby had 16 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals; Brantley had nine points and four steals; Alexander had nine points; Hart had six points and four steals; and Browne notched four points, five rebounds and three assists, as the Cougars snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Cougars will host Newark East Side on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. host Colonia on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.; and host Newark Central on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m.