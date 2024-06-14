Maplewood players spark Montclair Kimberley Academy softball team’s successful season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Kimberley Academy’s Ellie LoPiccolo of Maplewood knew that she would soon take her final high school at bat before preparing to head off to Franklin & Marshall College to begin her college softball career.

And, while there have been some tough days along the way for rebuilding MKA the past few seasons, things are certainly looking much brighter these days, as a young nucleus is evolving into the vanguard for future success of a program that once ruled Non-Public B for a decade, back in the early 2000s.

LoPiccolo, a senior center fielder and team leader, hammered a two-run home run in the first inning, recorded the 100th hit of her superb four-year career in the fifth inning, and then had an RBI groundout to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh during a game-winning rally by the second-seeded Cougars that ended with a walk-off hit by Lucy Osterberg to produce a 7-6 MKA win over sixth-seeded Doane Academy in the semifinals of the state prep B-Division Tournament on May 7 in Montclair.

MKA, which finished a superb 16-9 overall, would fall to fourth-seeded Gill St. Bernard’s, 11-7, in the prep B tourney final on May 9 at Diamond Nation in Flemington, but it was a superb overall campaign for the Cougars, who also finished a close second to neighboring West Orange in the final Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division standings.

West Orange (16-9, 11-1) defeated the Cougars (16-9, 10-2) twice during the regular season, including a narrow 10-9 decision on May 20 to decide the conference championship.

MKA’s improvement from 9-12 overall and 7-5 in the SEC-Colonial in 2023 was enhanced by the presence of four Maplewood residents who played key roles on this spring’s diamond squad in veteran leader LoPiccolo, sophomore outfielder-first baseman Maudie Lomuscio and freshman phenoms Eva Sieger at shortstop and Gabby Ladd at second base.

“Maplewood should be proud of the girls who play MKA softball because they are all a big boost to our program,” said veteran head coach Jess Sarfati. “Ellie has been doing it all for years and she’s had such an outstanding high school career, and the younger players – Maudie, Eva and Gabby – all stepped up big-time for us in helping us to have such a fine season, including reaching the prep B final at Diamond Nation, which was a big thrill for the entire team.”

The team leader, LoPiccolo. had several family members on hand to enjoy her special 100th-hit moment during the prep B semis vs. Doane Academy on May 7.

“It’s a big thrill to get my 100th hit,” said the MKA senior standout from Maplewood. “But, most of all, I’m really stoked for this program, and I’m going to be very happy to one day say I was part of helping to build it back up again, because with the young players we now have and with more to come things are definitely looking up for the future!”

In a game where it relinquished two early leads and trailed 6-3 in the top of the fourth inning, MKA just kept at it in a comeback effort against Doane Academy, cutting into the lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 6-4 on an RBI groundout by Eunice Fernandez, which brought home Marin Ievers, who had doubled and then had advanced to third on a well-executed sacrifice bunt by Mia Wallace

Another well-placed bunt by Wallace in the sixth inning wound up scoring Ievers all the way from second base and the Cougars now trailed 6-5.

The game-winning rally began with Sieger delivering a leadoff double to deep right field and advancing to third on Liv Healey’s well-hit fly out to center field before coming home on LoPiccolo’s groundout to tie the contest at 6-6 with two outs and no one on.

Then, speedy Ladd worked a walk, went to second on a wild pitch and then stole third before racing home on the walk-off, bloop single delivered by Osterberg as Doane center fielder Ceren Firat made a valiant effort to make a diving catch, but the ball was trapped.

Taking advantage of the wild pitch and her own ability to steal third made Ladd one of the heroes in the action-packed contest.

“It’s all about capitalizing on the other team’s mistakes and also the opportunities you see out there,” said Ladd. “We know this field well and what we can do with people on base and I just tried to stay alert for the chance to move up a base when I could.”

MKA, which starts four freshmen in shortstop Sieger, second baseman Ladd, DP Wallace and impressive, young pitcher Liv Healey, looks like a program that might be ready to move up a division in the Super Essex Conference in 2025.

Whatever ensues in the offseason, right now there is a feeling of excitement back in Cougarville for a sport that has had a proverbial shot in the arm with fresh, youthful energy to provide a boost for veterans such as senior tri-captains LoPiccolo, Osterberg and Fernandez, and young players to watch, such as LoPiccolo’s fellow Maplewood residents Lomuscio, Sieger and Ladd.

“Our team has so much heart, they work so hard,” said Sarfati. “We have larger numbers in the program now and great athletes on the team, with more coming up.”

LoPiccolo led MKA this season with 33 RBI and five home runs, while batting a very solid .551 with 36 runs scored, 38 hits and 33 RBI, to go along with 17 extra-base hits, including 10 doubles, 20 stolen bases and a .971 slugging percentage.

Lomuscio, who hit .205, still was able to reach base with frequency, thanks to her drawing 15 walks and stealing 16 bases. Plus, she was a versatile defender as a left fielder or first baseman.

Sieger, who emerged as a strong defender at shortstop in her rookie high school campaign, had a terrific offensive season as well, with team-leading totals including a .562 batting average, 46 runs and 41 hits. She also had 19 RBI, 10 extra-base hits and 23 stolen bases.

Ladd, another sparkplug in the batting order and on the infield, hit .544 with 35 runs, 31 hits, 30 RBI, 11 extra-base hits, a team-leading 27 stolen bases and an .814 slugging percentage.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Tober, Gene Nann and Eric Osterberg