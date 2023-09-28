Maplewood resident Nate Chou looks to return to Montclair Kimberley Academy football team

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Kimberley Academy’s football team is looking forward to the return to action of valuable sophomore wide receiver Nate Chou of Maplewood, who is in his second season as a varsity player for the Cougars (0-4).

“Nate has been out with an illness since the end of the first half of our Dalton game and we are certainly hoping he continues to progress well and to get him back at some point in the season, but happy to say that he is feeling better now, which is the most important thing,” said 10th-year MKA coach Anthony Rea. “Nate is a very important two-way starter for us at wide receiver and safety when he is on the field.”

Chou had a fine freshman season for the 5-4 Cougars in 2022 with 11 receptions for 99 yards and 21 tackles plus an interception.