The Montclair Kimberley Academy girls tennis team won the Essex County Tournament title this season. From left are coach Bill Wing, Ellery Nowak of Montclair, Katie Chung of Paramus, Amara Bhatia of Montclair, senior co-captains Ellie LoPiccolo of Maplewood and Hannah Lewis of West Orange; Lauren Chung of Paramus, Nina Abalos of Bloomfield, Milagros Carbajal Diaz of Kearny and coach Val Azzoli. Montclair Kimberley Academy girls tennis Maplewood's Ellie LoPiccolo helps Montclair Kimberley Academy girls tennis team to banner 19-1 season added by Steve Tober on November 10, 2023