Maplewood’s Maudie Grace Lomuscio leads Montclair Kimberley Academy girls basketball

MAPLEWOOD/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Maplewood resident Maudie Grace Lomuscio is a key contributor to the promising Montclair Kimberley Academy girls basketball team, which entered recent action with a 3-1 record, including a 2-0 mark in the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division.

Lomuscio is a force off the boards and had 13 rebounds in the first four contests for MKA. She had three points and three rebounds in a 34-9 win over Millburn on Dec. 19.

Lomuscio was a key reserve for last year’s Cougar girl hoopsters, who finished a solid 14-11, including 8-6 in the SEC–Colonial Division.