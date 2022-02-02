Maplewood’s Taylor Powell boosts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls basketball team this season

By Steve Tober

Correspondent

MAPLEWOOD — Maplewood resident Taylor Powell is a key starting junior forward for the Montclair Kimberley Academy girls basketball team, which is competing for a Super Essex Conference–Independence Division title this winter season.

“We’ve been looking for big things in the paint from Taylor who is improving her post moves and gaining more confidence every day,” said MKA interim head coach Izzy Mendez. “She provides strong play at both ends of the court for us and we’re excited by the fact that we still have her for next year as well.”

The 5-foot-9 Powell is averaging 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 block per game for the Cougars who take their overall 6-2 record into their Wednesday, Feb. 2, Essex County Tournament final preliminary round game at 10th-seeded Newark Central.

The 23rd-seeded Cougars defeated 26-West Side, 68-23, in the Friday, Jan. 28, second prelim round in the ECT as Powell led a balanced MKA attack with 11 points to go along with 5 rebounds.

MKA entered recent action with a 4-1 record in the SEC–Independence Division.