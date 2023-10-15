Saint Joseph CYO girls volleyball program is thriving

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — In just its first two weeks of play and in only its second year in the league, the Saint Joseph CYO girls volleyball program is establishing itself as one to watch.

With a 2-1 record, the Varsity team – composed of seventh- and eighth-graders – has a roster filled with returning players from last year and several new additions that are adding to the strength of the team.

Under the returning leadership of head coach Helene McLaughlin and assistant coach Sarah O’Connor, the Maplewood-based Celtics beat their friendly Prospect Street rivals, South Orange’s Our Lady of Sorrows, 2 sets to 0, and the following week they came out on top against Good Shepherd’s Gold team, 2-0. The St. Joseph crew came up short against Saint Thomas the Apostle in the Oct. 9 game, and are preparing for back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 12 and 13, at JC Archdiocesan CYO Youth Center and at home.

With a record of 4-1, the JV squad of fifth- and sixth-graders has a strong turnout of returning players from last year and some new faces to help secure the legacy of the league in the years to come under head coach McLaughlin and assistant coach Natalie Fygetakes. Getting off to a strong start against Our Lady of Sorrows, the JV team won 2-0, and came out on top against Saint Catherine, 2-1, followed by a 2-0 loss to Good Shepherd. In the Oct. 8 doubleheader against Lacordaire Academy, the Celtics came out victorious.

To raise awareness and funding for breast cancer, the home matches on Friday, Oct. 27, against South Orange’s Our Lady of Sorrows will be designated “pink games.” The Saint Joseph teams will trade their traditional kelly green uniforms for pink jerseys and the league portion of the 50/50 raffle will be donated to the cause.