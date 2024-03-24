St. Joseph’s Celtics seventh-grade girls basketball team wins league title

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The St. Joseph’s Celtics seventh-grade girls team won its league championship game to a packed and active crowd at Mount Saint Dominic Academy in Caldwell on Sunday, March 10.

Also, two other St. Joseph teams made it to the finals — the eighth-grade girls and the sixth-grade boys.

“I congratulate our championship-winning seventh-grade girls team and I’m so proud of all of our 15 St. Joseph’s teams: the 161 players, the 38 coaches, the 142 families and the numerous fans who came out to support us this past year,” said St. Joseph athletic director Gerry O’Connor. “While some CYO programs may base success on the number of championship teams they have, I always base it on the experience we provide our young athletes and the number of players who come back each year.”

In a riveting championship game, the St Joe’s CYO seventh-grade varsity girls faced off against Our Lady of the Lake in a game that kept spectators on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

In a display of grit and teamwork, the St Joe’s CYO varsity girls emerged victorious, not just as individual players, but as a united force that overcame the challenges posed by a strong OLL team.

Many of these girls have been playing together since they were in second and third grade and it was amazing to watch them come together to secure the

2024 CYO championship as seventh-graders.

The initial moments were tense, with OLL seizing an early lead. However, the entire St Joe’s defense quickly turned the tide, with Lila Clammer, Aryana Lynch, Devina Lynch and Alison Kelly tasked with slowing OLL’s star player at the top of the key. Mary Browne and Maeve Corr were instrumental in providing help defense and key rebounds.

Clammer also led the offense as the point guard and showcased not only her talent, but also her qualities as a great teammate, passer, defender and hard worker.

Corr, who led the team in scoring for the season, made her mark with a stellar performance, securing numerous rebounds and adding 6 crucial points to the scoreboard.

Ella Chappelear also was a major scorer all season, mirroring Corr’s scoring prowess and contributing an additional 6 crucial points.

Maddie Adams scored one of the first baskets of the game and Madeline Ripatti also had a key bucket to get the team going in the first half. Gigi Jimenez – a sharp-shooting forward – as well as Clammer, Browne and Kelly each contributed 2 points, showcasing a well-rounded offensive effort. The team only missed Evelyn Ferguson, a solid contributor all season, who was unable to attend the game.

The nail-biting contest remained fiercely contested until the very end against a formidable OLL team, culminating in a hard-earned 27-21 victory for St Joe’s CYO varsity girls.

The St. Joe’s Celtics sixth-grade boys fell to Aquinas in the CYO championship, 46-32.

James Waller scored 12, with Evan Fitzhugh chipping in 10, Xavier Connell adding 7 and Peter Stein with 3. Despite the hard-fought loss, it was a great season for the Celtics, following an 8-4 season with a run to the finals. It was this group’s third straight year reaching the CYO finals.

Everyone contributed to the team’s success. James Saporito and JJ Sterling led with strong rebounding, Rocco Edmundson and Luke MacWhannell both played stellar defense with a lot of key steals and Teddy Chamberlin hit some big shots throughout the season, while setting up his teammates for big shots, too. Connell and Stein both rebounded well, while scoring effectively, and the trio of Clay Irving, James Waller and Evan Fitzhugh paced the Celtics in scoring all season long.

The eighth-grade girls team held its own, amid a tough 27-11 loss to St. Thomas in the finals. Some games it feels like there is an invisible force field around the hoop rejecting nearly every shot, and this was one of those games. But the Celtics kept shooting and playing very tough defense throughout every minute of the high-stakes game. Having won two out of the past three championships, this is a team that can handle high-pressure moments.

Sofia Peterson, Cassie Maguire, Summer Connell and Mary Kola each scored and Violet Kessler was a burst of defensive energy every minute she was on the court.

Many of the members of this tight-knit squad have played together since second grade, and while this may not have been the outcome they hoped for, it was another winning season, of which this Celtics team should be very proud.

The St. Joe’s sixth-grade JV team ended its season strong, winning two of three games in the OLS February Frenzy, before entering the CYO American division playoffs.

In the opening round of the playoffs against the OLS JV, the Celtics came out fast, behind strong ball-handling from Ella Maguire and 4 first-quarter points from Lorelei McLaughlin to take a 14-0 lead at the half.

The defense led the rest of the way and the Celtics were able to hold on for an 18-6 win.

In the quarterfinals, the JV girls faced a tough St. Thomas team and played their best defense of the season to keep the game within two baskets in the fourth quarter. Georgia Laskowski hit some big buckets early for the Celtics and Casey Gardner pulled down multiple rebounds. But the eventual league champion Hawks proved too much and St. Joe’s season ended with a 27-16 loss. All in all, it was a year of team growth for the sixth-graders, who look to return even stronger next season.

Photo Courtesy of Sarah Hersh