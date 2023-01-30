Abundant Life Academy basketball teams enjoying fine seasons

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Abundant Life Academy girls and boys basketball teams are enjoying fine seasons this winter.

The girls basketball team improved to 9-3 with a 44-35 victory over Newark Tech on Friday, Jan. 27. Senior Mackenzie Almestica led the way for Abundant Life with 17 points and excellent free-throw shooting. Mia Twiggs hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to put the Warriors in the lead for good.

The boys basketball team improved to 9-4 with a 75-39 victory over Kearny Christian Academy. So far this season the boys have defeated Veritas Christian, Nutley, Trinity Christian, Faith Christian of Pa., Harmony Christian of New York, and American Christian. Senior shooting guard Derrick Watkins leads the team in scoring.

Photo Courtesy of John Kuebler