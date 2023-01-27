Brandon Toranzo captures title, leads Nutley HS wrestling team at Essex County Tournament

Connect on Linked in

NUTLEY, NJ — Brandon Toranzo, a junior, took first place in the 285-pound weight class to lead the Nutley High School wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Toranzo won three matches to reach the final where he pinned John Stockelberg of Verona High School in 1 minute, 42 seconds.

The NHS Raiders took seventh place overall out of 22 high schools.

The Raiders had other top performances.

Franco Graffeo, a senior, took second place in the 126-pound weight class. In the final, Graffeo lost to Carlo VanVolkenburgh of Seton Hall Prep by a 14-3 major decision.

Ammar Mahmoud, a senior, reached the fifth place–sixth place consolation in the 190-pound weight class. The result was unknown.

Freshman Christopher Cifelli (106-pound weight class) and senior Clayden Leybovich (138-pound weight class) each took seventh place in their weight classes.

Freshman Patrick Chell (113), freshman Sean Vilchez (165) and senior William Jennings (175) each took eighth place in their weight classes.