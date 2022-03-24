March Madness! Nutley’s Doug Edert sparks Saint Peter’s University’s Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Saint Peter’s University men’s basketball team captivated the nation when it stunned second-seeded Kentucky in the East Regional first round of the NCAA Division 1 Tournament this month. The Jersey City school was just the 10th No. 15 seed in the history of the tournament to knock off a No. 2 seed.

The Peacocks’ magical ride continued with a victory over No. 7 seed Murray State University as the team advanced to the Sweet 16.

Helping to make all that happen was 6-foot-2 junior guard Doug Edert. The Nutley native scored 20 points in 25 minutes of play off the bench in the 85-79 overtime win over Kentucky on St. Patrick’s Day, going five for seven from the field, including two for two from 3-point range. He also made all eight of his free-throw attempts.

In the 70-60 win over Murray State, Edert scored 13 points on four-of-six shooting, including one of two on 3-pointers and four of six from the free-throw line.

Saint Peter’s, which improved to a 21-11 record with its ninth win in a row, was just the third No. 15 seed ever to reach the Sweet 16, joining Florida Gulf Coast in 2013 and Oral Roberts last season. The Peacocks faced No. 3 seed Purdue University in the East Regional semifinal in Philadelphia on Friday, March 25.

Saint Peter’s clinched an NCAA tournament berth with the 60-54 win over Monmouth University in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament championship game, in which Edert scored a game-high 20 points.

Edert averages 9.7 points this season. He has shot an impressive 47.4 percent from the field, including 42.4 percent from 3-point range, and an eye-popping 88.5 percent in free throws.

Edert, with his signature mustache and floppy hair, has seen his popularity skyrocket. He signed a promotional deal with a national restaurant/sports bar franchise in the wake of the NCAA wins.

Edert was a key player for Bergen Catholic in Oradell. As a senior in 2019, Edert helped Bergen Catholic to the state’s ultimate game, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Tournament of Champions final, where it lost to Ranney, 67-63. Edert was the team’s second-leading scorer in that game with 13 points. That was the last time the TOC was held before this season. The TOC was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Saint Peter’s is guided by head coach Shaheen Holloway, a former star player at Seton Hall University. Holloway was the point guard on the SHU team that went to the Sweet 16, the last time a New Jersey school reached the Sweet 16 before Saint Peter’s did it this year.

Photos Courtesy of Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire.