Meya Ranges — Nutley Journal’s Athlete of the Month

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School junior Meya Ranges is the Nutley Journal’s Athlete of the Month.

Ranges is one of the top girls cross-country runners in the area.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Ranges finished in fourth place out of 66 runners in the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark in a time of 20:13.34.

She took third place out of 110 runners in the varsity race at the Essex County Championships at Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove on Friday, Oct. 25. She ran 19 minutes, 41.90 seconds.

Ranges took 10th place out of 82 runners in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2. Group 3 Championships at Greystone–Central Park on Saturday, Nov. 2. As a result, she qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 3 Championships at Holmdel Park on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The following is a Q&A with Ranges:

Q: What made you interested in the sport of cross country?

A: I’ve played soccer for most of my life, and it was a big part of who I was. I even made varsity for the last two years. But when I started running track to improve my endurance for soccer, I realized how much I loved running. I did really well in track, my coaches Mr. Ryan and Mr. Annett gave me the confidence and reassurance that I wouldn’t regret quitting the sport I’ve played since I was three for cross country.

Q: What are some pre-race preparations or rituals for a race?

A: Before every race, my team and I have a few rituals that help us feel prepared and pumped up. One of our favorites is having pasta parties the night before, to fuel up on carbs. It’s a tradition we never miss! On race day, I always drink coconut water and I make sure to have a GoGo squeeze before heading out. Another must-do for me is making sure my hair is done nicely. It might seem small, but feeling put together gives me extra confidence when I’m at the starting line.

Q: What are your favorite moments or highlights of your career thus far?

A: One of the highlights of my career so far has been coming in third at counties, which showed me that hard work really does pay off. This accomplishment means a lot, especially knowing how much my coaches, Mrs. McNish and Mr. Ritacco, have put into my training and growth. Also, my track coach, Mr Ryan, has guided me through this season even though he is not one of my coaches for XC, he has given me so much meaningful advice on race strategies. They’re all the kind of coaches who will always be there for you, no matter what. Their support and encouragement have kept me motivated to get out there and give my best every time. Over the past three months, they’ve dedicated themselves to preparing me, building my confidence and helping me improve every day. All I wanted to do was prove to everyone that their coaching has truly paid off and placing third felt like a great way to honor their efforts.

Q: Who are your role models and why?

A: Definitely my mom and dad. I trained with my dad for my first duathlon at 8. My mom encouraged me to run my first 5K when I was just 5 years old and we did a triathlon together when I was 10. They’ve always supported me and never let my age hold me back from pursuing what I love.

Q: Do you have a favorite musical artist?

A: I enjoy a lot of different artists, but I’m especially a fan of Taylor Swift. Her music is always relatable and motivating, especially before a race or workout.

Q: Do you have any other hobbies or extracurricular activities?

A: Yes! In the summer, I love to swim, and during the winter, I enjoy skiing. Both help me stay active and give me a nice balance outside of running.

Q: What is your favorite subject in school?

A: My favorite subject in school is English because I love to write.

Q: What are your favorite social media platforms?

A: My favorite social media platforms are Instagram and TikTok.

Q: What advice would you give to a novice runner?

A: My advice would be that hard work does pay off. I actually consider myself a novice in cross-country, since this is my first year. I was on the varsity soccer team before switching over. I had to put in a lot of effort to catch up with my peers. Over the summer, I attended a camp at Wake Forest to learn more about the sport, and I’ve worked up to running about 35 miles a week, gradually increasing my mileage. I also incorporate strength training twice a week, which has helped me improve my endurance and prevent injuries.

Photos Courtesy of Omar Gonzalez and tspimages