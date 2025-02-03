NHS boys and girls wrestlers shine at county tourneys

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School wrestling program has produced countless standouts in its storied history.

The latest is Louis DellaVolpe.

The freshman won the 157-pound weight class title to lead the NHS boys team at the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Essex County College in Newark. DellaVolpe posted a 4-1 decision over Alexander Diorio, of Livingston, in the final.

In the semifinals, DellaVolpe decisioned Andrew Fonseca, of Caldwell, 9-8. DellaVolple trailed 8-1 going into the third and final period.

DellaVolpe was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

The Raiders had other strong performances.

Sophomores Jack Finkelstein (113 pounds), Antonio Maiden (144) and Aidan Rotbaum (150) each took second place.

Freshman Evan Blanchard took third place at 106.

Junior Sean Vilchez took fifth place at 190. Juniors Christopher Cifelli (132) and Michael Koster (165) each took sixth place. Senior Damiano Farro took eighth place at 215.

Overall, Nutley, under head coach Mike DiPiano Jr., finished in fourth place.

The girls ECT also took place.

For Nutley, junior Izzy Timonera (100) and freshman Michelle Gavilanes (145) won their respective weight classes; senior Carina Rivera took second at 165; and sophomore Carla Soto took third place at 114. The girls overall took fourth place.

