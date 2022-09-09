NHS girls tennis team features solid experience this season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School girls tennis team is looking forward to the new season.

“We have a really nice, solid line-up,” NHS head coach Valerie Martin said.

Nutley defeated Bloomfield, 4-1, in the season opener on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Bloomfield.

Nutley has three strong singles players, said Martin. At the first singles spot, freshman Hazel Tat is physically strong and mentally tough, Martin said.

Alexis Fontanilla, a sophomore at second singles, has a great game, strong topspin shots and improved consistency from last year, said the coach.

Rebecca Caporaso, a junior, is the third singles player. “She is still playing well and has a strong singles game,” Martin said.

The first doubles team consists of sophomore Sindi Gjanbocari and junior Marina Calleo. They are a solid doubles team, said Martin.

“Sindi is fearless at the net and has a tough serve while Marina is very steady with her ground strokes which gives the team a nice balance,” Martin said.

Freshmen Lara Hindistan and Mae Zeik comprise the second doubles team.

“They are a good, solid second doubles team,” Martin said.

The other seven varsity players are seniors Maria Mathew, Marina Costanza and Amanda Bordei, juniors Maria Velikanova and Olivia Song and freshman Viha Kothakanda. They all earned the sports on the varsity team and will rotate in matches, Martin said.

“This was a very tough year for earning positions on the team,” Martin said. “There were 28 girls trying out which is a ‘good problem ‘ to have. However with only seven starters on varsity, it was very long practices and challenges to get to those top spots with many deserving girls. We are looking forward to practicing hard and playing tough. We are playing some solid competitive teams this season .We have our goals set for this season and we are positively looking forward to reaching those goals.”

The head coach of the JV team is Valerie Martin’s son, Joe Martin. The Jv team has a large group of returning and new players.

2022 NHS girls tennis varsity schedule

Sept. 7: at Bloomfield, 4-1 win.

Sept. 8: vs. East Orange Campus, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 12: vs. Cedar Grove, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Sept. 15: vs. Bayonne, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19: vs. Golda Och Academy, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 21: vs. Bloomfield, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: vs. Glen Ridge, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Golda Och Academy, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Belleville, home, 4 p.m.

Home matches are held at DeMuro Park tennis courts.

Photo Courtesy of Valerie Martin.