Nutley HS girls tennis team leads division with seven returning startersn

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School girls tennis team is enjoying a fine season.

Under 16th-year head coach Valerie Martin, the Raiders had a 6-5 overall record through Sept. 20, including sitting atop the Colonial Division of the Super Essex Conference with a 4-0 divisional record.

The lineup consists of junior Alexis Fontanilla at first singles, senior Rebecca Caporaso at second singles, junior Sindi Gjonbocari at third singles, sophomore Lara Hindistan and sophomore Marguerite Ziek at first doubles, and senior Marina Calleo and sophomore Viha Kothakanda at second doubles.

Nutley posted a good showing at the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Althea Gibson Tennis Center at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

Nutley, seeded 13th, played three matches on the day. After losing to fourth-seeded Livingston, 5-0, in the first round, the Raiders upset 12th-seeded West Orange, 3-2, in the consolation quarterfinals. West Orange competes in a higher division – the Liberty Division – in the SEC.

Nutley then lost to eighth-seeded West Essex, 4-1, in the consolation semifinals. The head coach for West Essex is Jeff Martin, who is one of Valerie Martin’s sons. Jeff Martin is in his first year as the West Essex girls tennis head coach. He also is the West Essex boys tennis head coach in the spring. Valerie’s other son, Joe Martin, is the head coach of the NHS boys tennis team.

Nutley and West Essex met again for the third time this season on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Nutley Tennis Club, with West Essex winning 5-0. West Essex, which is in the SEC–American Division, beat Nutley in the first meeting, 5-0, Thursday, Sept. 14, at West Essex. The American Division is the top division in the conference..

Valerie Martin has been delighted by her team. This is the first time Martin has had all seven returning starting players. “They are team players, they are all great girls,” Valerie said in an interview with the Nutley Journal. “Everyone compliments them. They are very cohesive and supportive.”