Nutley American 8U Little League baseball team captures North State tournament title, advances to the state final

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley American 8U Little League All-Star team’s amazing run continued as it captured the North State Tournament championship.

Nutley American defeated Oradell Gold in the championship game on Tuesday, July 25, in Little Ferry. The Northern State tournament consisted of district state tournament champions in northern New Jersey. Nutley was the District 8 champion.

As a result, Nutley American will play in the state championship on Sunday, July 30, at 1 p.m. in Hamilton against the South Tournament champion.

Earlier in the tournament, Nutley American had defeated Oradell Gold to earn a spot in the final. Oradell Gold then defeated Fort Lee to set up a rematch with the Nutley American in Tuesday’s final. This time was similar to their first game.

Nutley would score first in the bottom of the first inning on a pop fly to second base from Taylor Gonick, bringing in Nolan Lazu, who had just hit a double. Oradell Gold fought right back to tie the game in the second. But the bottom of the third is when everything clicked for Nutley American. Jase Giordano led off the inning with a walk, followed by another walk for Tyler Gonick and a single by Alex Medeska. With bases loaded and one out, Owen Farley stepped to plate and hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring a run. Vincent Ritacco then singled, scoring another.

Runs did not stop there for both Elias Diaz and Joe Gilberti, who both had clutch hits to draw in more runs, ending the inning Nutley American 6, Oradell Gold 1.

After a great outing from Nutley American’s ace Tyler Gonick, who pitched two innings and striking out three, the game was now in the hands of Owen Farley. The fourth inning started out with a strikeout and finished with two ground outs. Nutley American was three outs away from destiny. Oradell came up in the last inning, looking for any bit of help. After a leadoff walk, Owen, whose pitching line was 3 innings, 0 earned runs and 1 strikeout, was nearing his pitch count. The next batter swung at the first pitch and popped up along the first base line. Owen charged the ball and made the catch. With great instinct, he saw that the runner at first did not tag up and threw to first baseman Henry Jernick, who was waiting for the ball for the double play. The next batter hit a hard ground ball to third baseman Vincent. Vincent made a great throw to first, but was safe on a close play. The next pitch was the nail in the coffin. Oradell Gold hit a line drive between first and second and Alex came charging over to make a diving catch to win it for Nutley American.

Nutley’s defense was near perfect all game with great plays from James Poth and Luke Richards. Nutley American would go on to win 6-1, and become the North State champions. They now look to Sunday where they will play either Nottingham or Cherry Hill at 1 p.m. at HTRBA Little League, located at 12D Quakerbridge Plaza, in Hamilton, for the state title.