Nutley brothers propel improved Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team

NUTLEY/MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Canizares brothers – senior goalie Daniel and sophomore forward Adrian – have been a big part of the early success for the Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team, which has shown marked improvement this season behind a stellar defensive unit.

MKA, which finished just 1-15-2 (1-11 in the NJIIHL McInnis Division) in 2023-2024, is very competitive this season in the Kelly Division with a solid 3-3-2 record through eight games, while allowing just 15 goals for an average of less than two per game.

Daniel Canizares, a returning starter between the pipes, has been stellar in front of the net with a .924 save percetentage with 121 saves and just eight goals allowed in his first five starts as he shares time in goal with sophomore James Bronson (.949 save %).

Daniel recorded 24 saves in one of MKA’s top early-season victories, a 3-2 overtime triumph versus crosstown neighbor Montclair High on Dec. 18 in the annual Montclair Cup Game.

Adrian has proven to be a bright light on the forward line, where he has scored a goal and had three assists.

MKA dropped a narrow 2-1 decision to Gordon Conference member St. Peter’s Prep on Jan. 8, while once again displaying its superb brand of defense under veteran coach Tim Cook.

The Cougars defeated Nutley, 6-2, Dec. 13.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Clayton