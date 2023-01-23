Nutley High School wrestling team impresses at tournaments

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School wrestling team finished in second place out of 12 high schools at the Belleville High School tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Belleville High School took first place.

Nutley was led by junior Brandon Toranzo, who won the 285-pound weight class. Toranzo posted a 5-2 decision win over Nelson Claremont of Montclair High School in the final to improve to 13-0 on the season.

Senior Ammar Mahmoud finished in second place in the 190-pound weight class for Nutley.

The third-place finishers for Nutley were freshman Chris Cifelli at 106 pounds, freshman Jacob Harlow at 126 pounds, freshman Sean Vilchez at 165 pounds and senior Will Jennings at 175 pounds. The fourth-place finishers for Nutley were senior Matt Nocerino at 120 pounds, senior Franco Graffeo at 132 pounds and senior Clayden Leybovich at 138 pounds. Finishing in fifth-sixth place for Nutley were freshman Patrick Chell at 113 pounds and senior Connor Harlow at 157 pounds.

At the Rahway High School tournament on Dec. 28, Nutley finished in second place out of 12 teams. Rahway finished in first place. Toranzo won the 285-pound title. Cifelli at 106 pounds, Harlow at 126 pounds, Graffeo at 132 pounds, Leybovich at 138 pounds, Jennings at 175 pounds and Mahmoud at 190 pounds all took second place. Nutley had a 9-3 record through Jan. 18.

The Essex County Tournament will be held Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.