NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley residents Daniel and Adrian Canizares, brothers, were key underclassmen for the Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team, which went through the rigors of a 1-15-2 rebuilding season in 2023-24.

Daniel, a junior goaltender, split time in the nets and started eight games for the Cougars, while finishing with 240 saves and a .857 save percentage. Adrian, a promising freshman forward, finished with three goals and four assists.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Clayton