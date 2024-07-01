Nutley HS’ Alexander Mason Irwin hits targets at archery competitions

NUTLEY, NJ – Nutley High School rising senior Alexander Mason Irwin had another impressive winter/spring indoor archery season, claiming two state championships in his division (15-18 years of age), along with a third-place finish in the National Field Archery Association Mid-Atlantic Sectionals, competing against archers from seven states.

His season opened with a first-place finish in the USA Archery NJ State indoor championships. This is the third year in a row and his fourth time overall earning a first-place finish in this competition.

He then went on to the National Field Archery Association’s Mid-Atlantic Sectionals where he shot a 300, earning him a third-place finish while competing against archers from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. At the culmination of the sectional competitions, he was ranked 10th in the United States in his division.

Continuing his season, Irwin traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to compete in the National Field Archery Association’s Indoor Nationals, competing against archers from all over the globe. He shot an impressive 598 out of 600 for his first time competing in this massive competition with more than 1,500 archers.

He finished his season with another first-place finish in the New Jersey State Field Archery Association’s State Indoor Championships. This marks his fourth year in a row claiming the top spot in New Jersey in this competition.