Nutley HS athletes announce college choices

Pictured are Nutley High School senior student-athletes who announced their college commitments, joined by Nutley officials. Top, from left, are Superintendent Kent Bania, student Anthony Pinal, Kutztown University; Athletic Director Joe Piro, students Brandon Lucia, Marist College; Donald Slane, Chestnut Hill College; Logan Acosta, Chestnut Hill College; Andrew Nicolette, Elizabethtown College; Alex Tramontana, Ramapo College, girls soccer head coach Mike DiPiano, coach Amy Gewecke, Nutley High School Principal Denis Williams. Bottom, from left, are students Vincenzo Rizzuto, Springfield College; Catalena Robson, St. Thomas Aquinas College; and Joseph Duca, Ramapo College.

NUTLEY, NJ — On Friday, March 31, the Nutley High School athletic department honored several senior student-athletes who announced their commitments to colleges and universities.

Here is the list of those student-athletes:

  • Anthony Pinal, football, Division II Kutztown University.
  • Brandon Lucia, football, Division I Marist College.
  • Donald Slane, football, Division II Chestnut Hill College.
  • Vincenzo Rizzuto, football, Division III Springfield College.
  • Catalena Robson, soccer, Division II St. Thomas Aquinas College. 
  • Andrew Nicolette, track, Division III Elizabethtown College.
  • Joseph Duca, volleyball, Division III Ramapo College.
  • Alex Tramontana, volleyball, Division III Ramapo College.

